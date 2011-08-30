NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. crude oil futures settled at a three-week high on Tuesday as investors tracked newly formed Tropical Storm Katia and the Fed's minutes of its Aug. 9 meeting raised hopes for more economic stimulus.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 rose for the fourth session in a row, closing at $88.90 a barrel, up $1.63, or 1.87 percent, the highest settlement since Aug. 3's $91.93. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)