NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures added to gains on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of the Aug. 9 meeting of its policymakers.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), crude for October delivery CLV1 was up $1.74 at $89.01 a barrel. Before the release of the minutes it traded at $88.64.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 rose $2.21 to $114.09 a barrel. It was fetching $113.75 before the Fed release. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)