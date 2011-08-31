NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. crude oil futures climbed to a session high on Wednesday after government data showed that new orders for U.S. factory goods rose in July by 2.4 percent, more than expected.

The Commerce Department report also showed that orders for durable goods, manufactured products expected to last three years or more, rose 4.1 percent. [ID:nCAT005506]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 climbed to a session high of $89.27 a barrel, up 37 cents, after the release of the data. Before the report, it was up 6 cents at $88.96. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)