US Army grants easement for Dakota Access Pipeline -court filing
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday before the Labor Day holiday weekend as bleak jobs data inflated recession worries, outweighing storm-related production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $86.45 a barrel, falling $2.48, or 2.79 percent, after trading from $85.42 to $88.99.
For the week, front-month crude rose $1.08, or 1.27 percent, from the $85.37 close on Aug. 26 and extended gains to a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.