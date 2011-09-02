NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday before the Labor Day holiday weekend as bleak jobs data inflated recession worries, outweighing storm-related production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $86.45 a barrel, falling $2.48, or 2.79 percent, after trading from $85.42 to $88.99.

For the week, front-month crude rose $1.08, or 1.27 percent, from the $85.37 close on Aug. 26 and extended gains to a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)