NEW YORK, Sept 7 Crude oil futures extended gains on both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday with North Sea oil supplies tight and on forecasts ahead of inventory reports that U.S. crude inventories fell last week.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 hit a session high of $114.96 a barrel, gaining $2.07, or 1.83 percent. By 10:50 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), it traded at $114.71, up $1.82, or 1.61 percent.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose to a session high of $88.74, up $2.72, or 3.16 percent. It later traded at $88.41, up $2.39, or 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)