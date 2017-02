NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude oil futures gained further on Wednesday ahead of weekly inventory reports that are forecast to show domestic crude stocks fell last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 climbed to a session high of $89.33 a barrel, up $3.31, or 3.85 percent. At 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), it traded at $89.13, up $3.11, or 3.62 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)