NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, posting their biggest one-day percentage gain in four weeks as inventory data was forecast to show a drawdown in crude stocks last week and on concern of more stormy weather in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $89.34 a barrel, rising $3.32 or 3.86 percent, the biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 10, when prices rose 4.53 percent. The contract traded from $86.15 to $89.74.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)