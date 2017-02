NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported that domestic crude stocks fell 3 million barrels last week, far more than forecast.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 traded up $3.58, or 4.16 percent, to $89.60 a barrel by 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT). Before the industry data was released, it was up $3.45, 4.01 percent, at $89.47. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)