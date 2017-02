NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than 5 percent in post-settlement trading on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in domestic crude stocks last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 rose to a session high $90.48 a barrel, up $4.46 or 5.18 percent, the highest intraday price for front-month crude since Aug. 4's $92.59. CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)