NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Friday on economic worries and as a stronger dollar encouraged selling of assets such as oil.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $87.24 a barrel, falling $1.81, or 2.03 percent, after trading from $85.64 to $89.50.

For the four-day trading week, the contract edged up 79 cents, or 0.91 percent, extending front-month U.S. crude's winning streak to a third week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)