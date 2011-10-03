UPDATE 9-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. crude oil futures went briefly positive while Brent crude futures rose back to even from earlier losses, lifted by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data and short-covering, traders said.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 rose back 7 cents higher to $79.27 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), after having fallen to a session low of $76.85, down $2.35, or 2.97 percent. By 11:40 a.m. EDT, it was down 42 cents, or 0.53 percent, at $78.78,
In London, ICE November Brent crude LCOX1 bounced back to $102.76, after hitting a session low of $100.71, down $2.05, or 1.99 percent. It later traded at $102.36, down 40 cents, or 0.39 cent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)
