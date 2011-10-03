NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday, posting the lowest settlement in in 12 months on fears that Greece might default on its debt, outweighing positive U.S. economic data.

The euro fell while the dollar rose, damping investors' risk for appetite. [USD/]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 dropped for a second straight day and settled at $77.61 a barrel, falling $1.59, or 2.01 percent, after trading from $76.85 to $79.64.

It was the lowest settlement for U.S. front-month crude since Sept. 28, 2010 when prices ended at $76.18. CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)