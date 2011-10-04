NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. crude futures turned positive and Brent crude futures pared losses on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to help an economic recovery that is "close to faltering."

On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude for November delivery CLX1 rose 38 cents to set a session high of $77.99, by 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT) after falling to $74.95 early, the lowest intraday price since Sept. 24, 2010.

In London, ICE Brent crude was down 18 cents at $101.53, after sliding to a session low of $99.11, below $100 for the first time since Aug. 9, when the day's low hit $98.74.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)