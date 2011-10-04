NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. crude futures ended lower for a third day on Tuesday, posting the lowest settlement in more than 12 months, on worries about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on global economic growth and oil demand.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $75.67 a barrel, falling $1.94, or 2.5 percent.

It dropped in early trade to $74.95, the lowest since the Sept. 24, 2010 intraday low of $74.66. The day's high was $77.99.

The day's settlement was the lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Sept. 23, 2010, when prices closed at $75.18 CLc1. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)