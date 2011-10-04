NEW YORK Oct 4 Brent crude oil futures settled at their lowest level in nearly eight months on Tuesday as persistent worries about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis extended a sell-off for a third straight day.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $99.79 a barrel, closing below $100 for the first time since February. The day's settlement was the lowest since Feb. 7, when prices ended at $99.25. The day's high posted at $101.72. LCOc1

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)