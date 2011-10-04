NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a 3.1-million-barrel drawdown in crude stocks last week, defying forecasts that inventories rose.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was up 25 cents, or 0.32 percent, at $77.86 a barrel, shortly after surging to a session high of $78.40, up 79 cents, or 1.02 percent.

Just before the American Petroleum Institute released its data, the contract traded up 10 cents, or 0.13 percent, at $77.71. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)