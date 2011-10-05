NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. crude oil futures settled more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday after three days of losses, buoyed by an unexpected large drawdown in domestic crude stocks, stronger-than-expected economic data and technical follow-through buying.

Moves by European leaders to support troubled euro zone banks lifted the euro and the dollar fell, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November CLc1 delivery settled at $79.68, gaining $4.01, or 5.3 percent, after trading between $76.94 and $79.79.

In London, ICE Brent crude LCOX1 extended gains and was up $2.72, or 2.73 percent, at $102.51, after trading from $100.66 to $102.82. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)