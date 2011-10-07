NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude oil futures turned higher in late trading on Friday, helped by pre-weekend short-covering, after falling sharply following downgrades of Spain's and Italy's credit ratings.

In earlier trading prices rose on better-than-expected U.S. September jobs data, but positive impact was limited as the higher employment level included the return of striking workers at Verizon, traders said.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was up 23 cents at $82.82 a barrel, trading between $81.36 and $84.

In London, ICE November crude was up 15 cents, 0.14 percent, at $105.88, after trading in the $104.37/$106.64 range earlier.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)