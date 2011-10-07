NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude oil futures turned
higher in late trading on Friday, helped by pre-weekend
short-covering, after falling sharply following downgrades of
Spain's and Italy's credit ratings.
In earlier trading prices rose on better-than-expected U.S.
September jobs data, but positive impact was limited as the
higher employment level included the return of striking workers
at Verizon, traders said.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809
GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was up 23 cents at
$82.82 a barrel, trading between $81.36 and $84.
In London, ICE November crude was up 15 cents, 0.14
percent, at $105.88, after trading in the $104.37/$106.64 range
earlier.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)