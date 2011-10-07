(Correcting price move to "up" in second paragraph)

NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday as better-than-expected jobs data eased recession worries, but gains were limited as downgrades in the credit ratings of Italy and Spain sparked more concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 settled up 39 cents, or 0.47 percent, at $82.98 a barrel, extending gains to the third straight day. It traded between $81.66 and $84.

For the week, front-month crude rose $3.78, or 4.77 percent from the Sept. 30 close at $79.20. It was the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to March 4, when prices ended up $6.54 or 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)