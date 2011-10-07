(Correcting price move to "up" in second paragraph)
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude oil futures ended
higher on Friday as better-than-expected jobs data eased
recession worries, but gains were limited as downgrades in the
credit ratings of Italy and Spain sparked more concerns about
the euro zone debt crisis.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
settled up 39 cents, or 0.47 percent, at $82.98 a barrel,
extending gains to the third straight day. It traded between
$81.66 and $84.
For the week, front-month crude rose $3.78, or 4.77 percent
from the Sept. 30 close at $79.20. It was the biggest weekly
percentage gain since the week to March 4, when prices ended up
$6.54 or 6.7 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)