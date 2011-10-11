NEW YORK Oct 11 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures shifted higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, getting some lift from Wall Street share prices turning positive, even as the watch on the euro zone debt crisis continued.

In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOX1 was $110.68 a barrel, up $1.73, or 1.59 percent, by 12:10 p.m. EDT (16109 GMT) after hitting a session low of $107.45 earlier.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 surged to a session high $85.98, up 57 cents, or 0.67 percent. Earlier it fell to a session low of $83.97. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)