NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday as investors took profits following gains of more than 13 percent in the previous five sessions.

A late bout of profit-taking developed ahead of weekly inventory reports, in which domestic crude inventories were forecast to have risen in the week to Oct. 7. [EIA/S]

Losses were slim, however, as prices earlier rose to above $86 a barrel on news that Slovakia, the only holdout in a proposal to beef up the euro zone rescue fund, would ratify the plan by Friday.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $85.57 a barrel, falling 24 cents, or 0.28 percent, after trading between $84.52 to $86.59. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)