NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. crude oil futures settled
at a three-week high on Friday, regaining strength after two
days of losses on a jump in September retail sales and rising
hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for Novemberdelivery CLC1 settled at $86.80, rising $2.57, or 3.05
percent, the highest close since Sept. 20, when prices ended at
$86.89
For the week, front-month crude gained $3.82, or 4.6
percent, up for a second straight week. In the week to Oct. 7,
prices closed up $3.78, or 4.77 percent.
