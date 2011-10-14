NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. crude oil futures settled at a three-week high on Friday, regaining strength after two days of losses on a jump in September retail sales and rising hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for Novemberdelivery CLC1 settled at $86.80, rising $2.57, or 3.05 percent, the highest close since Sept. 20, when prices ended at $86.89

For the week, front-month crude gained $3.82, or 4.6 percent, up for a second straight week. In the week to Oct. 7, prices closed up $3.78, or 4.77 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)