NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. crude oil futures fell on
Monday after Germany's finance minister said that an EU summit
this weekend would not present a definitive solution to the
region's debt crisis, curbing investors' risk appetite.
The euro fell against the dollar after the official's
comments as it dashed hopes raised recently that a durable
solution to the region's troubles could be attained soon.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November
delivery CLX1 settled at $86.38 a barrel, falling 42 cents,
or 0.48 percent, after trading between $85.88 and $88.18.
Options on the contract expired at the close, ahead of the
contract's expiration itself on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)