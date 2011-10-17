NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday after Germany's finance minister said that an EU summit this weekend would not present a definitive solution to the region's debt crisis, curbing investors' risk appetite.

The euro fell against the dollar after the official's comments as it dashed hopes raised recently that a durable solution to the region's troubles could be attained soon.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $86.38 a barrel, falling 42 cents, or 0.48 percent, after trading between $85.88 and $88.18. Options on the contract expired at the close, ahead of the contract's expiration itself on Thursday. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)