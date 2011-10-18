NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses on Tuesday after government data showed that U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September, recording their largest increase in five months as gasoline prices rose.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:42 a.m. EDTD (1242 GMT) crude for November delivery CLX1 was down 32 cents, or 0.37 percent, at $86.06 a barrel. The contract traded at $85.98, down 40 cents, before the data were released. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)