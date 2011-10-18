GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude rose back to positive territory and Brent crude pared losses Tuesday as the better-than-expected September U.S. producer prices trimmed the dollar's gains, encouraging buying in oil futures.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), U.S. crude for November delivery CLX1 was up 15 cents, 0.17 percent, at $86.53 a barrel, having fallen to a session low of $85.55 earlier.
In London, ICE December Brent crude was down 72 cents , or 0.65 percent, at $109.44, after dropping earlier to a session low of $108.60. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.