NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude rose back to positive territory and Brent crude pared losses Tuesday as the better-than-expected September U.S. producer prices trimmed the dollar's gains, encouraging buying in oil futures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), U.S. crude for November delivery CLX1 was up 15 cents, 0.17 percent, at $86.53 a barrel, having fallen to a session low of $85.55 earlier.

In London, ICE December Brent crude was down 72 cents , or 0.65 percent, at $109.44, after dropping earlier to a session low of $108.60. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)