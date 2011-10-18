NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to post a session high above $87 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by rising equities on Wall Street and earlier data showing better-than-expected producer prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 11:47 a.m. EDT (1547 GMT), crude for November delivery, which is expiring on Thursday, was up $1.21, or 1.4 percent, at $87.59 a barrel, after trading between $85.55 to $87.78. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)