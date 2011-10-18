NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading despite industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showing an unexpected big drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week.

However, the API data, which showed U.S. crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels, against the forecast for a 1.8 million build in a Reuters poll, was released at about the time major Wall Street indexes fell after bellwether stock Apple Inc (AAPL.O) released its quarterly financial results.

Oil markets had risen on the day due to strength in equities. [O/R]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was up $1.91 at $88.29 a barrel, after trading between $85.55 to $89.03. It was up $2.11, at $88.49 before the API data was released.

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 was up 97 cents at $111.13 a barrel, after trading between $108.45 and $111.89. It was up $1.29 at $111.45 before the API data hit. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Andrea Evans)