NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. crude oil futures added to losses Thursday, on uncertainties in Europe after a media report that the German government had not ruled out a postponement of the European Union summit.

Latest indicators on the U.S. economy showing a drop in September existing home sales overshadowed data showing an index of businesses conditions in the mid-Atlantic region coming in well above expectations.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, liquidations on the front-month November crude contract CLX1, which expires at the day's close, also pressured prices. The contract hit a session low of $84.93, down $1.18, or 1.37 percent. By 11:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), it was down $1.09, or 1.27 percent, at $85.02. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)