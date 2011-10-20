NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. crude oil futures added
to losses Thursday, on uncertainties in Europe after a media
report that the German government had not ruled out a
postponement of the European Union summit.
Latest indicators on the U.S. economy showing a drop in
September existing home sales overshadowed data showing an
index of businesses conditions in the mid-Atlantic region
coming in well above expectations.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, liquidations on the
front-month November crude contract CLX1, which expires at
the day's close, also pressured prices. The contract hit a
session low of $84.93, down $1.18, or 1.37 percent. By 11:13
a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), it was down $1.09, or 1.27 percent, at
$85.02.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)