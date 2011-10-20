NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures slid further on Thursday on worries that the European summit planned for Sunday would be postponed and that even if it took place as scheduled no deal would be struck to strengthen the euro zone bailout fund.

U.S. crude futures for November delivery CLX1, which is expiring at the day's close, were down $1.81 at $84.30 a barrel by 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT), after dropping to a session low of $84.10, down $2.01.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 was down 99 cents at $107.40, after having fallen to a session low of $107.31, down $1.08. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)