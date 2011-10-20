NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. and Brent crude oil
futures slid further on Thursday on worries that the European
summit planned for Sunday would be postponed and that even if
it took place as scheduled no deal would be struck to
strengthen the euro zone bailout fund.
U.S. crude futures for November delivery CLX1, which is
expiring at the day's close, were down $1.81 at $84.30 a barrel
by 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT), after dropping to a session low
of $84.10, down $2.01.
In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 was down
99 cents at $107.40, after having fallen to a session low of
$107.31, down $1.08.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)