NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains on Monday, supported by stronger Chinese manufacturing data and optimism that European leaders were making progress in plans to solve the region's debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10.28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), crude for December delivery CLZ1 was up $2.11, or 2.41 percent, at $89.51 a barrel, trading between $87 and $89.57. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)