NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures rallied on Monday, lifted by stronger Chinese manufacturing data and optimism that European leaders were at the threshold of setting plans to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12 noon EDT (1600 GMT) crude for December delivery CLZ1 was up $3.08 a barrel, or 3.52 percent, after extending the day's highs further to $90.86, up $3.46, or 4 percent. It hit a low of $87 early.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 gained $1.40, or 1.28 percent, to $110.96, after rising to a session high of $111.47. It posted a session low of $109.32 early. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)