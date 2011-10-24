NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures shot up
to an 11-week high on Monday lifted by stronger Chinese
manufacturing data and rising hopes that European leaders would
craft a durable plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro climbed for a fourth day, though off a six-week
high against the dollar, encouraging investors to buy riskier
assets such as oil and copper futures.
The latest run-up in prices came amid news that Turkish
tanks and armored vehicles had crossed into northern Iraq,
heading in the direction of PKK militant camp. [ID:nL5E7lO39Q]
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery was up $3.97, or 4.54 percent, to $91.37 a barrel by
1:12 p.m. (1712 GMT), after surging to a session high of
$91.49, the highest since prices hit an intraday high of $92.59
on Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)