NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures shot up to an 11-week high on Monday lifted by stronger Chinese manufacturing data and rising hopes that European leaders would craft a durable plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro climbed for a fourth day, though off a six-week high against the dollar, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets such as oil and copper futures.

The latest run-up in prices came amid news that Turkish tanks and armored vehicles had crossed into northern Iraq, heading in the direction of PKK militant camp. [ID:nL5E7lO39Q]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery was up $3.97, or 4.54 percent, to $91.37 a barrel by 1:12 p.m. (1712 GMT), after surging to a session high of $91.49, the highest since prices hit an intraday high of $92.59 on Aug. 4. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)