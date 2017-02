NEW YORK Oct 24 Brent crude oil futures extended gains to more than $2 a barrel on Monday, on rising hopes that European leaders would agree soon on a workable solution to the euro zone debt crisis and positive manufacturing data from China.

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery CLZ1 was up $2.02 or 1.84 percent, to $110.58 a barrel by 2:58 p.m. (1858 GMT), after trading between $109.32 to $111.60. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)