NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures rose
for a second day on Monday, lifted by rising hopes that
European leaders would come up soon with a workable solution to
the euro zone debt crisis and encouraging manufacturing data
from China.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery settled at $91.27 a barrel, gaining $3.87, or 4.43
percent, after trading between $87 and $91.88. The day's close
was the highest since Aug. 3, when prices ended at $91.93.
Total trading volume for NYMEX crude futures hit 1,051,635
contracts as of 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), 57.2 percent above
their 30-day average and the highest since Aug. 9, according to
Reuters data.
