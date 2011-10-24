NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second day on Monday, lifted by rising hopes that European leaders would come up soon with a workable solution to the euro zone debt crisis and encouraging manufacturing data from China.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery settled at $91.27 a barrel, gaining $3.87, or 4.43 percent, after trading between $87 and $91.88. The day's close was the highest since Aug. 3, when prices ended at $91.93.

Total trading volume for NYMEX crude futures hit 1,051,635 contracts as of 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), 57.2 percent above their 30-day average and the highest since Aug. 9, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)