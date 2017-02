NEW YORK Oct 24 Brent crude oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by optimism that European leaders would soon agree on a workable solution to the euro debt crisis and on encouraging manufacturing data from China.

The euro extended gains against the dollar, improving investors appetite for riskier assets such as oil and copper.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $111.45 a barrel, gaining $1.89, or 1.73 percent, after trading between $109.32 and $111.60. It was the highest close since Oct. 14, when front-month Brent crude prices settled at $114.68. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)