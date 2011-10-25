UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. crude oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week, much bigger than forecast.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT), crude for December delivery CLZ1 was up $1.21, or 1.33 percent, at $92.48 a barrel.
Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, the contract was up $1.60, or 1.75 percent, at $92.87. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.