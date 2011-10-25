NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. crude oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week, much bigger than forecast.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT), crude for December delivery CLZ1 was up $1.21, or 1.33 percent, at $92.48 a barrel.

Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, the contract was up $1.60, or 1.75 percent, at $92.87. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)