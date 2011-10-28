NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday on doubts that a European Union rescue plan would resolve the region's debt crisis, igniting profit-taking after prices rose more than 4 percent a day earlier.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $93.32 a barrel, falling 64 cents, or 0.68 percent, after trading between $92.01 and $93.93.

For the week, front-month NYMEX crude gained $5.92, or 6.77 percent, the biggest percentage gain since the week to Feb. 19, 2010, when prices rose 7.66 percent. CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)