NEW YORK Oct 28 Brent crude oil futures fell
nearly 2 percent on Friday as investors were skeptical that a
deal hatched to address the euro zone debt crisis would be
enough to resolve all issues involved.
In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1
settled at $109.91 a barrel, dropping $2.17, or 1.94 percent,
after trading between $109.65 to $112.23.
For the week, however, front-month Brent crude rose 35
cents, or 0.32 percent, after posting a loss of $5.12 or 4.5
percent the week before.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)