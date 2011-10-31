NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar after Japan's intervention over the yen, but ending the month with the biggest gain since May 2009.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 fell 13 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $93.13 a barrel, after volatile trading between $91.36 and $93.80.

For the month, front-month U.S. crude surged $13.99, or 17.7 percent, to post the biggest gain for a month since May 2009 when prices ended up $15.19, or 29.7 percent CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)