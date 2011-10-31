UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar after Japan's intervention over the yen, but ending the month with the biggest gain since May 2009.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 fell 13 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $93.13 a barrel, after volatile trading between $91.36 and $93.80.
For the month, front-month U.S. crude surged $13.99, or 17.7 percent, to post the biggest gain for a month since May 2009 when prices ended up $15.19, or 29.7 percent CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.