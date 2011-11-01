UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared losses in late trade on Tuesday following a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to Prime Minister George Papandreou's proposal for a referendum on the EU bailout plan for Greece.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:16 p.m. EDT (1816 GMT) crude for December delivery CLZ1 was down $1.89 at $91.30 a barrel. Prior to the media report, it traded down about $2.50. It traded earlier between $89.17 and $92.88.
In London, ICE December Brent LCOZ1 was down $1.12 at $108.44, Before the report, it was down about $1.90. The contract had traded between $106.10 and $109.44 earlier. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.