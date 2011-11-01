NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared losses in late trade on Tuesday following a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to Prime Minister George Papandreou's proposal for a referendum on the EU bailout plan for Greece.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:16 p.m. EDT (1816 GMT) crude for December delivery CLZ1 was down $1.89 at $91.30 a barrel. Prior to the media report, it traded down about $2.50. It traded earlier between $89.17 and $92.88.

In London, ICE December Brent LCOZ1 was down $1.12 at $108.44, Before the report, it was down about $1.90. The contract had traded between $106.10 and $109.44 earlier. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)