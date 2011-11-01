NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the third straight session on Tuesday after a surprise proposal for a Greek referendum vote imperiled a European bailout plan aimed at containing the euro zone debt crisis.

Data showing weaker factory activity in China, Britain and the United States also added to worries about the global economy and its impact on oil demand. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]

Losses were trimmed in late trading after a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to the referendum.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery settled at $92.19 a barrel, down $1.00, or 1.07 percent, after trading between $89.17 and $92.88. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)