UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a small decline in domestic crude stockpiles, which went against forecasts for an increase.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 was down $1.54 at $91.65 a barrel at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT). Before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released, it traded down $1.65 at $91.54. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.