NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a small decline in domestic crude stockpiles, which went against forecasts for an increase.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 was down $1.54 at $91.65 a barrel at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT). Before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released, it traded down $1.65 at $91.54. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)