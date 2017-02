NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. crude futures fell more than a dollar and Brent crude dipped into negative territory on Friday as the euro slipped against the dollar, negating a rise in oil prices earlier on U.S. jobs data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery dropped to a session low of $92.94 a barrel, down $1.13, by 1O:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 was down 16 cents, or 0.14 percent, at $110.67 a barrel. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)