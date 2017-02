NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures gained for a fourth day in a row on Monday and settled at the highest level in 14 weeks on hopes Greece and Italy could resolve their debt troubles and renewed concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $95.52 a barrel, gaining $1.26, or 1.34 percent, the highest close since July 29. CLc1. Trading volume was light at around 517,000 contracts, down about 22 percent from the 30-day average. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)