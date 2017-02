NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures added to gains on Tuesday after Italy's president said that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign.

The euro jumped against the U.S. dollar on the news, improving investor appetite for risk. U.S. December crude CLZ1 was up $1.15 at $96.67 a barrel by 1:56 p.m. EST (1856 GMT). ICE December Brent LCOZ1 was up 58 cents at $115.14.