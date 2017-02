NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. crude oil futures edged up in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose less than expected, distillates fell sharply and gasoline stocks dropped last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 traded up $1.48 at $97.01 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EST (2136 GMT). Before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released it traded at $96.93, up $1.41. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)