NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. crude oil futures settled at their highest levels in 15 weeks on Friday, on efforts by Italy and Greece to tackle their political and debt problems and on improved U.S. consumer sentiment.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $98.99 a barrel, up $1.21, or 1.24 percent, the highest for a front-month contract since July 26. For the week prices rose $4.73, or 5.02 percent, up for a sixth straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)