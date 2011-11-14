NEW YORK Nov 14 Brent and crude oil futures fell further Monday on worries over implementation of reforms in Italy and Greece after naming new leaders, and lower industrial output in the 17-nation euro zone.

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 was down $2.03, or 1.78 pecent, at $112.13 by 1O:11 a.m. EST (1511 GMT). U.S. December crude CLZ1 traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange at $97.48, down $1.51 or 1.53 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)