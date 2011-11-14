NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. crude oil futures fell back on Monday as data showing that industrial production in the euro zone fell stoked worries the region could slide into a recession, painting a gloomy outlook for world oil demand.

Front month December crude CLZ1 slipped into contango, becoming cheaper than the next contract month, January CLF2, NYMEX December crude dropped 85 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at $98.14 a barrel, trading between $97.19 and $99.69. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)