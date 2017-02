NEW YORK, Nov 18 Brent oil futures turned negative on Friday, as the dollar improved slightly against a basket of currencies while U.S. crude fell further on December crude's pre-expiry liquidations.

In London, ICE January Brent LCOF2 was down 2 cents at $108.20 a barrel by 11:38 a.m. EST (1638 GMT), after hitting a session high of $109.99 early.

The expiring U.S. December crude CLZ1 was down 75 cents at $98.07, after dropping to a session low of $97.86. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)